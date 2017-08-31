Donald Trump, Say NO to oil pipe line, say YES water pipe line in Texas

If America had a water pipe line instead of oil pipe lines, Texans would be working now instead of having water trap them inside their homes. On the other hand, Donald Trump is now looking at a wall of water on the South boarder. America spends billions on oil pipe lines that cross state lines, court fights costing millions. But why oil instead of water pipe lines? Hurricanes are not new, we have them from time to time that take lives and destroys dreams people worked for all their lives for in seconds. Water pipe lines could take water to California for fires. Pipe lines could take water to farms. Pipe lines going downhill could be used to make electricity. Water pipe lines could take water back to the ocean.