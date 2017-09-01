DACA now means Donald Activates Childhood Abuse

I wish someone would tell Donald Trump and his Republican supporters, there's no such thing as illegal children. Children have names given to them as infants and years later they carry this name to their death. To change their name and call them illegal is insulting and is a form of child abuse. For Donald Trump and the Republican politicians to send them to a country they never remember, or cannot speak their language is evil and is not ethical. DACA is an acronym for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Donald Trump and he Republicans want this name changed permanently to Donald Activates Childhood Abuse. Come 2018 and 2020, let all the Republicans know how you feel about their hate message, vote all Democrats.