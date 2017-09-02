Jeff Sessions wants to make it a law to laugh at a White supremacist

Desiree Fairooz who laughed at Jeff Sessions during his confirmation hearing, now Jeff Sessions wants to prosecute her. But the problem is there is no federal law for laughing at a White supremacist. A Court convicted her and the judge threw it out, and laughed at Jeff Sessions. Minorities consider Jeff Sessions a White Supremacist. Now Jeff Sessions had two people laughing at him. Jeff Sessions also realized every American citizen is laughing at him and his quest to make the White race superior over all others in America. Please keep track of how this story ends. So now the White House is considering making this a law to laugh at a White Supremacist.