Republicans just spit in the face of God on National Prayer Day

DACA baby Jesus was faced with a challenge before he was old enough to care for himself as a child. King Herod wanted the child dead. Herod had all the children two years and younger killed hoping to kill DACA baby Jesus. President Donald Trump like King Herod used God and prayer to get Republican supporters to vote for them. Now they will face an angry God someday for going against God and his word. Harming children is a serious offence against God. Here are the words of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Believe God or Donald Trump, it's your choice, hell fire awaits all who oppose God.

Matthew 18:6 But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea. (KJV)

To avoid the curse of God, vote for all Democrats come 2018 and 2020 and ask God for forgiveness. The children did nothing to deserve child abuse from the Republican party.