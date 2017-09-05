Donald Trump is evil enough to harm children, this means we're going to war with North Korea

Anyone cruel enough to cause permanent damage to children and their emotional stability, would have to have suffered an emotional detachment from human connectivity. President Donald Trump made an appeal to his supporters as one who puts America first by deporting children. But this type of thinking is dangerous and unpredictable. If Donald Trump does not care about children, North Korea is next on his list. What will it take to make Republicans start to take human life seriously. Will it take an exchange of nuclear bombs, a world war, a million deaths? What will it take seriously? Donald Trump has made many enemies on both sides of the spectrum, but this time the Republican president messed with children and this is an unforgivable sin by God. The next punishment America faces will be by an angry God who will remove us from the position as a world leader.