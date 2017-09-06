Kim Jong Un bullied Donald Trump daily forcing Trump to pick on DACA children to get a win

Every day Kim Jong Un spit in the face of Donald Trump. After repeated threats, screaming like a wild child and jumping up and down, Donald Trump has driven himself to madness. Kim Jong Un continues to fire off his missiles then reads Twitter to see Donald Trump make more threats that he cannot carry out. China does not want nuclear dust coming towards them next door to North Korea. Nor does China want to stop trade with North Korea. China has sent Donald Trump many notifications they will respond with North Korea if nuclear war breaks out. South Korea does not want war, nor does Russia. So after a losing battle with words, Donald Trump crawled back into his little white house on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. But after nightmares of Trump waking up screaming "Kim Jong Un pick on someone your own size," it gave Trump an idea. He then went after someone his own size, the DACA children. Donald Trump's first White House win will involve him picking on someone his own size, the small DACA children.