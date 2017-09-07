Donald Trump tells DACA children guns pointed at your head by ICE is nothing to worry about

Donald Trump and the Republicans want to make DACA children believe ICE busting down the doors, guns pointed at you, your mother and father is an everyday fun family event. This is the message DACA children thought when Donald Trump stated they have nothing to worry about. This may make his Republican supporters believe this is a humane way to deal with undocumented immigrants, but if they believe this they are fools. Who in the world believes someone busting down your door at dinner time with the family is humane? ICE walks in on families while they are in the bath tub naked. ICE walks into homes with underage children taking showers, getting dressed for school and force them to spread eagle on the floor. Where is the child sexual abuse government here? Do we have laws? ICE walks into home with adults being intimate and this is simply discussing. Now can anyone tell me for heaven's sake, how do you not worry when Donald Trump tells them he will deport them all and not to worry? This is what happens when ICE pays you a visit, you and your family eats dirt as a smelly 400-pound man puts his knee across your neck. Shame on all Republican politicians. I hope to come in 2018 and 2020 we never see you hate fill Republican politicians again and the country votes you all out of government offices.