Three Hurricanes are the Father, Son and Holy Spirit

By the mouth of three witnesses obey the Lord and impeach Donald Trump now sayeth the Lord. The United States Republican supporters have committed a sin against the powers that govern the earth and the universe. By Republicans electing a president who hates Jesus a Jew, the Son of God, there is no excuse that will save you from the wrath of God on judgment day. The hurricanes coming to the United States are the angry voices of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit trying for the last time to get you to repent and impeach this worker of Satan, Donald Trump. Fail to impeach him and more plagues will follow. To avoid the plagues from the Lord, come 2018 and 2020, never vote for another Republican in your life time.