Believe it or not you CAN live without the Power of Electricity

The last I heard electricity was not a part of the food groups. You do not need electricity to eat or go to the bathroom. You do not need electricity to walk. Nor do you need electricity to breathe. When I was a child, whenever it rained it was shower time for the family. Rain water back then was stored for drinking water in large containers. Swimming in five inches of muddy water was the best time ever. Children would line up on the street for the opportunity to get splashed by water as cars went by. Whenever the electricity went out because we could not afford to pay the electric bill, the family got closer. We told stories and played games together for entertainment. As the candles burned, the house was full of beautiful smells of flowers, lemon, orange favor and lavender. Sleeping time extended in the morning, and the beautiful sound of a rooster crowing was met with the smell of breakfast on a hot grill outside.

For the old timers, memories of long ago resurfaced as we watch the news on TV, the top stories show how many people are without electricity. Today people stress over the loss of electricity, thousands of calls go out to the power companies. People are in panic mode as they reach for their cell phones watching the power lines decrease to red 20% power gone. People are filled with hopelessness as if they live in the wilderness without people around, forgetting their neighbors are so close they can whisper to them and get an answer. Relax people, the power will be on soon, so don't run to find your Xanax.